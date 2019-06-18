Ericaism: Tips For Being Timely [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 06.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Are you the “late” friend of the group? Erica Campbell spoke about respecting the time of others and wants to give you tips on how to be timely.

The first thing she said we must do is change the way we think to change our actions. We know planning ahead is hard for a lot of people, but if you try some of Erica’s tips it just might help you in the future.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One piece of advice she gave was to try and take your clothes out the night before for work or an event you’re attending.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Something that Erica does that helps is to wake up an hour or half hour earlier. This allows you time to not rush out the house.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: I’m Trusting God For Everything [VIDEO]

When you’re on time people notice, give you props and you feel good about what you did!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Tips For Being Timely [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close