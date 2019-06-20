CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On ‘America’s Got Talent’

66 reads
Leave a comment

Want to be the first to know about our contests, breaking news, new music & more, join our text club?Join the PRAISE text club by texting PRAISE to 24042

America's Got Talent - Season 14

Source: NBC / Getty

Detroit is full of musical talent. From the Motown era to gospel greats like the Clark Sisters, Detroit has been a hub for pushing out amazingly talented musicians.

The Detroit Youth Choir is an organization that services young people throughout the metro Detroit area. The Detroit Youth Choir teaches and develops students through music education, dance, and theatrical arts.

Related: America’s Got Talent’s Best Choir Moment Ever: Selected Of God Sings “Impossible” [VIDEO]

The group appeared on the hit show America’s Got Talent, where the host, Terry Crews–who is a Michigan native–was brought to tears after their performance. Crews stated, “Every young man and woman on the stage represents me, and where I came from,” and gave the group the Golden Buzzer. The buzzer means the kids are going straight to the live show and will not have to audition again.

The Detroit Youth Choir have been working diligently to help Detroit’s youth. The choir aims to win the competition to use their earnings to buy their own building and provide more opportunities to Detroit children.

Related: Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Choir Director Jason White &amp; His Wife Geneen Give Insight On The Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For more information or to get your child involved head over to https://www.detroityouthchoir.org/

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close