See: Non-Verbal High School Student Give Graduation Speech

But grab some tissue first because Ahmed Ali is a non-verbal student who had been attending the Transitions Plus Program in Minneapolis for the last three years. The 21-year-old was chosen to give a commencement address this year and used speech software he helped develop with a speech pathologist to deliver his oration.

