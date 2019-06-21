SEE: Male Pastors Read Comments Women Pastors Have Actually Been Told

Want to know what female pastors have actually had to deal with? The organizers of the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church put together a video of male pastors reading real comments that women pastors have actually heard. The video shows just how sexism still profoundly affects some church circles.

This made me gulp:

Women in Ministry from NC Conference of The UMC on Vimeo.

(Source: Relevant Magazine)

