Faith Walking: Erica Campbell Encourages Us To LIVE! [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Erica Campbell Encourages Us To LIVE!

| 06.21.19
Erica Campbell shares a passage from John and has an encouraging message we all should hear. The enemy is always trying to kill our dreams, hope and sanity.

We also sometimes feel like we don’t matter and begin to listen to that negativity.

Erica wants you to know that God wants you to have a full life.

He wants us to live and push past those thoughts that can really damage our souls and spirits.

