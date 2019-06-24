Kobe Bryant And Wife Vanessa Have A Brand New Baby Girl!

Congratulations to Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa who just brought a brand new daughter into the world! This would be the couple’s fourth child together, all girls. New life is a wonderful thing! And here’s a fun fact for you…Kobe Bryant actually coaches one of his daughter’s basketball team! You have your soccer moms, and then there’s your prototype basketball dad!

