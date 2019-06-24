SEE: Kirk Franklin Perform ‘Love Theory’ w/Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & Kelly Price

We didn’t think Kirk Franklin‘s “Love Theory” song could get any better but then he added Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price to the mix. Franklin performed the joyful track during the 2019 BET Awards. Accompanied by a massive choir, along with Campbell, Price and McReynolds, the group pulled off one of the best…
Source: Kirk Franklin Performs ‘Love Theory’ with Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & Kelly Price [VIDEO] — Praise 104.7
Also, Award shows are boring without Twitter. NewOne.com highlights some of the best here:
The 2019 BET Awards In 10 Tweets
The 2019 BET Awards In 10 Tweets
1. Regina Hall Opened The Show With A Tribute To D.C. And Had Taraji Twerking On Stage1 of 10
2. Lil' Kim Rocked The Stage During MJB's Performance For Her Lifetime Achievement Award2 of 10
3. Lizzo Slayed...3 of 10
4. Billy Ray Cyrus And Lil Nas X Fused Country And Hip Hop4 of 10
5. Folks Had Jokes For Kirk Franklin's Tight Shirt...5 of 10
6. People Had Questions About Cardi B's Lipsynching...6 of 10
7. Oh, And We Can't Forget Rihanna Presenting MJB With The Lifetime Achievement Award7 of 10
8. Tyler Perry Took Us All To Church...8 of 10
9. Nipsey Hussle's Mom And Dad Kept Real...9 of 10
