SEE: Kirk Franklin Perform ‘Love Theory’ w/Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & Kelly Price

We didn’t think Kirk Franklin‘s “Love Theory” song could get any better but then he added Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price to the mix. Franklin performed the joyful track during the 2019 BET Awards. Accompanied by a massive choir, along with Campbell, Price and McReynolds, the group pulled off one of the best…

Also, Award shows are boring without Twitter. NewOne.com highlights some of the best here:

The 2019 BET Awards In 10 Tweets

The 2019 BET Awards In 10 Tweets

The 2019 BET Awards In 10 Tweets

The 2019 BET Awards aired last night and it is still trending all over social media. The show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and brought out all the Black star power. Washington, D.C native Regina Hall was the host and tons of celebs were in attendance: Cardi B, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas X, DJ Khaled and more. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance The show celebrated all things Black in music, movies and sports. There was also a tribute for Nipsey Hussle and honors for Tyler Perry and Mary J. Blige with the network’s Ultimate Icon Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively. As NewsOne reported, Perry broke the Internet when he took a dig at the Oscars So White movement by saying, “When I built my studio, I built it in a neighborhood that is one of the poorest Black neighborhoods in Atlanta so that young Black kids could see that a Black man did that, and they can do it too. I was trying to help somebody cross. The studio was once a Confederate Army base, which meant that there was Confederate soldiers on that base, plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negroes enslaved. Now that land is owned by one Negro.” He continued, “It’s all about trying to help somebody cross. While everybody else was fighting for a seat at the table, talking about ‘#OscarsSoWhite, #OscarsSoWhite,’ I said, ‘Y’all go ahead and do that. While you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own.’ Because what I know for sure is that if I could just build this table, God will prepare it for me in the presence of my enemies." Well, that wasn't the only epic moment from last night. If you didn't have time to watch the three-hour show, here is everything you need in just ten tweets.  

 

