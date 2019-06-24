Dyanna Williams Describes The Joyous Occassion Of When #BlackMusicMonth Was Declared

Get Up Erica
| 06.24.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This year we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of #BlackMusicMonth! Award winning broadcast journalist, Dyanna Williams, recalled the day over 250 people in the music industry were invited to the White House for a reception with President Jimmy Carter.

It was that day he declared the month of June “Black Music Month.” Everyone was filled with such joy and happiness.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Williams mentioned that this was the first time an event like that had ever happened at the White House.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She spoke about how she wants generations moving forward to celebrate this month and keep adding to it to make memories.

SEE ALSO: John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music Month Playlist

Issac Hamm is known as the “Godson” of Black Music Month. For over 10 years Hamm has worked with Williams to help promote the month as well as help push the culture to continue to celebrate it.

Williams continues to remind us, “Music is in the core of our DNA.” Happy #BlackMusicMonth!

#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts

8 photos Launch gallery

#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts

Continue reading #BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts

#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts

June is Black Music Month. Here’s a look at eight pioneers of Black music firsts…

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dyanna Williams Describes The Joyous Occassion Of When #BlackMusicMonth Was Declared was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close