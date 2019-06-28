What Does The Bible Say About Tattoos?

So, here’s the thing…

Tattoos are like taboo in Christianity, but a lot of people have them. Is it a sin? Well, defacing your body has always been talked against in the Bible as our bodies are “temples of God,” but context matters, right? You can’t hate tattoos and people with them, but have piercings yourself. It’s all the same.

Some verses read:

1. “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.” (1 Corinthians 6:19)

2. “If anyone defiles the temple of God, God will destroy him. For the temple of God is holy, which temple you are.” (1 Corinthians 3:17)

3. “Present your bodies a sacrifice living, holy, acceptable to God, a sacred service with your power of reason.” (Romans 12:1)

4. “You shall not make any cuts on your body for the dead, nor tattoo any marks on you: I am the Lord.” (Leviticus 19:28)

Scriptures like these also shut down tattoos, piercings, immodest dressing and more. But does that mean you’re not getting into heaven? Absolutely not, if you’ve accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Tattoos certainly need not be idolized and though they constitute as marking up the body, some are done for other reasons outside of what the Bible shut down hundred of years ago B.C. — for the dead, ritual flesh cuttings, etc.

I’m perfectly FINE with Christians having their personal view on what they do or don’t do. (Tattoos, piercings, church clothes, and so forth) just don’t try to denounce those that don’t rock by your code. Only standard that should be imposed is what’s written! That’s it — Pastor Carl Day ©️©️©️ (@PastorCarlDay) June 20, 2019

You won’t find an exact answer in this post about whether or not you should get a tattoo, but prayer is everything and being judgmental is a no-go. So, examine why you want a tattoo and what it represents. Ask God about it and have a clean heart.

1. “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.” (1 Corinthians 10:31)

2. But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7)

