Nas Is Releasing A Children’s Book

So most of us know Nas for his vast poetic and musical ability. He’s been one of the music industry’s most successful names for over 20 years with various accolades and accomplishments. Depending on who you ask, some may say that he’s the greatest of all time. Well now Nas is changing the game in his own kind of way. With a children’s book!

