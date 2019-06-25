CLOSE
4 Biblical Things You Can Do Right Now If You’re In A Here Financial Crisis

Source: ThePrayingWoman.com

When financial problems arise… panicking is the worst thing you can do… but you can get through it. The Praying Woman gives us four tips to get above water including:

Be Upfront and Honest

Ask debtors to restructure your payments over a period of time allowing you to catch up. And consider taking side gigs to help as well.

The writer explains, “James says, you do not have because you do not ask. (James 4:2)”

Increase your Giving

The Praying Woman said,”Even when you’re going through a financial crisis, you should be giving…at least something. When we don’t give anything, God cannot bless our giving.” Give and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you” (Luke 6:38).

3 and 4 HERE

 

