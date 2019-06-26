SEE: Gayle King Ask Instagram Chief… Y’all Listening To Our Conversations?

63 reads Leave a comment
It’s what we all want to know but watch this tap dancing answer from Instagram’s Chief, Adam Mosseri…
I’m with Gayle. ~Randi
Celebs Show Off Their Style At The 2019 BET Awards
32 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Show Off Their Style At The 2019 BET Awards
1. Lil Kim1 of 32
2. Dave East2 of 32
3. Ciara3 of 32
4. Eva Marcille4 of 32
5. Queen Naija5 of 32
6. Karrueche6 of 32
7. Karrueche and Victor Cruz7 of 32
8. Megan Good and her sister La'Myia8 of 32
9. Lizzo9 of 32
10. Fantasia10 of 32
11. Draya11 of 32
12. John Legend12 of 32
13. LaLa Anthony13 of 32
14. LisaRaye McCoy14 of 32
15. HER15 of 32
16. Meek Mill16 of 32
17. Anderson Paak17 of 32
18. MC Lyte18 of 32
19. B. Simone19 of 32
20. Yara Shahidi20 of 32
21. Lil Nas X21 of 32
22. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus22 of 32
23. Billy Ray Cyrus23 of 32
24. Migos24 of 32
25. Al. Sharpton25 of 32
26. Mary J. Blige26 of 32
27. Lena Waithe27 of 32
28. Ella Mai28 of 32
29. Marsai Martin29 of 32
30. Ray J, Princess Love and baby Melody30 of 32
31. Blac Chyna31 of 32
32. Neyo32 of 32
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!
comments – add yours