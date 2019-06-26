21 reads Leave a comment
Having a working knowledge about your credit score can save you a lot of frustration and money over time. Today in our Credit Score Know-how series, Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org explains what a credit score really is.
LISTEN HERE: Take Control: What Is A Credit Score?
