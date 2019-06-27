Bishop Paul S. Morton Shares His Excitement About His New Project

It’s been a couple years since Bishop Paul S. Morton has released a solo project. This week he’s excited about the new album “A Month of Sunday’s.”
Morton mentioned that he’s singing on a couple of these songs and he really enjoys that.
Different musicians will be featured on this project and it’s truly anointed.
During Morton’s interview he also spoke about being the Senior Pastor of Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church and talked about his work there.
