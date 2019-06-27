Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’

Get Up Erica
| 06.27.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Sunday Best‘ returns to BET this Sunday, June 30th at 8pm and fans of the hit show are excited. Kirk Franklin will continue to host the show as Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds take on judging duties.

During a recent interview Price spoke about how excited she was when she found out she was going to be a judge.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For over 15 years she’s been in the music industry, but never served as a judge for a singing competition.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When asked about who the hardest judge on the show has been, Price mentioned that they all have had to show the contestants tough love.

SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & More Play Game To Guess Gospel Artists Runs [VIDEO]

One of the best parts she mentioned was getting to know the participants of the show and understand their back story.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Kelly Price up top!

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

April 4 marks Kelly Price’s 46th birthday. 40-something never looked so good! Check out photos of the singer over the years… 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’ was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close