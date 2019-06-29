Contests
Pastor of the Month [CONTEST]

Does your Pastor go beyond the pulpit to motivate their congregation? Nominate them today for the Detroit Praise Network Pastor Of The Month award!

Pastor of the Month 2019

Source: Creative Services / Getty

Pastor of the Month is BACK!!!

The Detroit Praise Network and Big Three Auto Sales are celebrating Pastors in Metro Detroit and we want YOU to nominate the Pastor that you feel deserves to be honored as Detroit Praise Network’s Pastor of the Month.

Make your nominations below and be sure to vote once per day starting the last week of each month. Your nominee could be selected as the Pastor of the Month and honored by The Detroit Praise Network at their church or place of worship.

Nominate and Vote for Your Pastor Below!

Pastor of the Month is sponsored by Big Three Auto Sales, the home of $499 down and $199 per month! Click Here and ask for details to get $500 off of your purchase!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Detroit, MI metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Pastor Of The Month contest ends August 31, 2019. Subject to Official Rules.

