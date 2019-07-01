CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
Keyondra Lockett Is More Than A Singer! [VIDEO]

Keyondra Lockett

Source: Publicity / Worth Ink Public Relations

Keyondra Lockett merges soul and gospel music effortlessly. As one of the original members of the group, Zie’l, Lockett spent years traveling and gaining the respect of many in the Gospel community. Now she is stepping out as a solo artist and giving us modern gospel twist with some hints of the old school.

Randi Myles heard Lockett was in Detroit and had to get her in the studio. The two talked about Lockett’s journey to becoming a solo artist, her clothing line, and what is next for her career. Watch the full interview below:

Check out some of Keyondra Lockett’s music:

