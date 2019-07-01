CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us An Incredible Upper Body Workout [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is working out our upper body. This fun workout incorporates leg lunges, bicep curls and so much more. Add these exercises to your gym or home work outs.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

