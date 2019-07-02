CLOSE
Beauty And Fashion
HomeBeauty And Fashion

California Moves To Protect Black Women Who Wear Natural Hairstyles

41 reads
Leave a comment

Wearing your natural hair in the workplace is always a conversation and in some places… stressful. But in California, there could be a law coming for that.

The CROWN Act is a bill to protect Black employees and students by outlawing discrimination against people with natural hairstyles stating,  ‘The history of our nation is riddled with laws and societal norms that equated ‘blackness’ and the associated physical traits, for example, dark skin, kinky and curly hair to a badge of inferiority.” (Source: Black America Web)

After this act of discrimination, maybe every state should explore adding the CROWN Act to their law books. ~Randi 

More HERE: California Moves To Protect Black Women Who Wear Natural Hairstyles — Black America Web

Celebs Rocking Braids On Instagram

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Rocking Braids On Instagram

Continue reading Celebs Rocking Braids On Instagram

Celebs Rocking Braids On Instagram

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

black hairstyles , black women , California , Crowns , hair , Natural Hair , workplace hairstyles

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close