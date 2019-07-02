Wearing your natural hair in the workplace is always a conversation and in some places… stressful. But in California, there could be a law coming for that.
The CROWN Act is a bill to protect Black employees and students by outlawing discrimination against people with natural hairstyles stating, ‘The history of our nation is riddled with laws and societal norms that equated ‘blackness’ and the associated physical traits, for example, dark skin, kinky and curly hair to a badge of inferiority.” (Source: Black America Web)
After this act of discrimination, maybe every state should explore adding the CROWN Act to their law books. ~Randi
More HERE: California Moves To Protect Black Women Who Wear Natural Hairstyles — Black America Web
