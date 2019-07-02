15 reads Leave a comment
Having a working knowledge about your credit score can save you a lot of frustration and money over time. Today in our Credit Score Know-how series, Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org tells us the benefits of having a great score.
LISTEN HERE; Take Control: Benefits of a Great Credit Score Part One — Confessions of a Gospel DJ
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!
comments – add yours