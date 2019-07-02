How Actress & Healthy Lifestyle Coach AJ Johnson Said She’s ‘Living In God’s Purpose’

07.02.19
You might remember AJ Johnson from hit movies like “House Party,” “Baby Boy” and more. She’s making her way back to the big screen in TV One’s movie “Sins of the Father” with Deitrick Haddon.

Johnson mentioned that in the film she’s playing a psychotherapist that is trying to save the day.

What she loves most is that she’s able to do different jobs that she truly enjoys. Besides acting, Johnson works as a lifestyle coach as well.

She mentioned that God called her to this purpose of helping others through life coaching as well as teaching them to be healthier.

Johnson is blessed to have a career that spans over 20 years and thanks the Lord for that.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with AJ Johnson up top!

How Actress & Healthy Lifestyle Coach AJ Johnson Said She’s ‘Living In God’s Purpose’ was originally published on GetUpErica.com

