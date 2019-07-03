Survey Says: 3 Out Of 4 Want All Physical Contact Banned At Work

According to TotalJobs.com, A survey in London found that three out of four people want all physical contact banned at work. The thought behind this is to remove confusion over what kind of touch is appropriate.

The survey went on to say that:

38% of workers find greetings awkward in the workplace

A quarter (25%) have avoided a colleague or client due to their choice of greeting

Over a quarter (27%) want an end to a cheek or air kiss greeting in the workplace

33% of workers ‘well-being’ has been impacted after an awkward greeting

68% of UK workers call for clear workplace guidance on appropriate greetings

What about right here in the USA? Would a clear definition on appropriate greetings help your workplace or has this gone way too far?

