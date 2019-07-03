CLOSE
Pulse
HomePulse

Survey Says: 3 Out Of 4 Want All Physical Contact Banned At Work

21 reads
Leave a comment

According to TotalJobs.com, A survey in London found that three out of four people want all physical contact banned at work. The thought behind this is to remove confusion over what kind of touch is appropriate.

Business people shaking hands at desk

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

The survey went on to say that:

  • 38% of workers find greetings awkward in the workplace
  • A quarter (25%) have avoided a colleague or client due to their choice of greeting
  • Over a quarter (27%) want an end to a cheek or air kiss greeting in the workplace
  • 33% of workers ‘well-being’ has been impacted after an awkward greeting
  • 68% of UK workers call for clear workplace guidance on appropriate greetings

What about right here in the USA? Would a clear definition on appropriate greetings help your workplace or has this gone way too far?

 

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Poll , Total Jobs , workplace etiquette

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close