CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Le’Andria Johnson Talks Alcoholism,“Alcohol Was First And I Was Second.”

60 reads
Leave a comment

Le’Andria Johnson for the past few years has battled alcohol abuse, profanity laden social media rants and feuds with the gospel music industry as well as the Black church. Recently, MadameNoire interviewed Johnson to see what she took from the process of Iyanla Fix My Life, rehab and what she’s enjoying about sobriety.

2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Catch Up With Le’Andria HERE: “Alcohol Was First And I Was Second.” Le’Andria Johnson Talks Alcoholism, Working With Iyanla And Her Newfound Sobriety — Spirit 1340

 

2019 BET Awards - Show

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

6 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

Continue reading PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance

at ticket

giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite

Gospel Artists!

Iyanla: Fix My Life , Leandria Johnson , sobriety

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close