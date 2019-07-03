Le’Andria Johnson Talks Alcoholism,“Alcohol Was First And I Was Second.”

60 reads Leave a comment
Le’Andria Johnson for the past few years has battled alcohol abuse, profanity laden social media rants and feuds with the gospel music industry as well as the Black church. Recently, MadameNoire interviewed Johnson to see what she took from the process of Iyanla Fix My Life, rehab and what she’s enjoying about sobriety.
Catch Up With Le’Andria HERE: “Alcohol Was First And I Was Second.” Le’Andria Johnson Talks Alcoholism, Working With Iyanla And Her Newfound Sobriety — Spirit 1340
