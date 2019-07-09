Koryn Hawthorne: I’m Super Grateful to be on This Journey

Koryn Hawthorne has been taking the world by storm since the release of “Won’t He Do It;” honestly since being a finalist on season 8 of The Voice in 2015! Since that time she’s racked up a Billboard Award, a Stellar Award and an NAACP Award, making the title of her album, “Unstoppable” the truth in her life. I had the great honor to talk to Koryn about her music, the testimonies she receives from fans and what is on the horizon for this talented young woman.

