30 reads Leave a comment
Having a working knowledge about your credit score can save you a lot of frustration and money over time. Today in our Credit Score Know-how series, Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org gives us part two of the benefits of having a great score.
LISTEN HERE: Take Control: Benefits of a Great Credit Score Part Two — Confessions of a Gospel DJ
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!
Black Twitter Is Ecstatic That Halle Bailey Has Been Cast As Ariel
10 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter Is Ecstatic That Halle Bailey Has Been Cast As Ariel
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – add yours