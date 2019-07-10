CLOSE
Baltimore
Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships

Relationships are an important part of our life’s development. There are relationships that bring out the best in us and then there are toxic relationships.  How do we make sure that our relationships are more like the former and not the latter? Well according to former First Lady Michelle Obama, equality is key.

As the rock and support system for a former president, Michelle surely knows a thing or two about leveling and being on equal footing with her mate. It’s very similar to the Biblical principal of being equally yoked. There is mental and spiritual alignment that has to take place in order to attain perfect balance in a relationship. See exactly what Michelle Obama means here!

The Benefits Of A Great Public Score

Creflo Dollar on how To Have A Better Relationship With God

The Importance Of Being Equally Yoked

 

 

