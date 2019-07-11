CLOSE
Erica Campbell To Release Her Book “More Than Pretty” In September

Erica Campbell for sure knows how to keep herself busy! She of course records plenty of music and hosts her radio show Monday thru Friday on The Network in addition to being involved in her church and other projects.  And this is all while being the celebrity that we all know her as. Well she has a new book on the horizon too!

Erica Campbell

Misty Anderson

Erica says that this is a labor of love and that she’s been working on it for years! I can’t wait to read this book! It’s entitled ” More Than Pretty” and it’s due in September! Go to her website for more!

