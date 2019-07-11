CLOSE
Why The PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk?

…Because PCOS Affects 15% of Women In The U.S. 

The PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association is the largest organization in the country dedicated to raising awareness and funds to help fight polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is one of the most critical, under-diagnosed, underfunded and neglected areas of health which can lead to lifelong complications and the PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk events this Sunday will benefit and educate women in the metro Detroit area.

I had the privilege to talk to  Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge and Dr. Ron J Kattoo, from Henry Ford Health Systems about the importance of this national event.

Get More Information & Listen to Our Interview HERE: Why The PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk?

 

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

8 photos Launch gallery

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

Continue reading Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we are highlighting tips you should follow for a healthier, happier you.

