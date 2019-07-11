…Because PCOS Affects 15% of Women In The U.S.

The PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association is the largest organization in the country dedicated to raising awareness and funds to help fight polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is one of the most critical, under-diagnosed, underfunded and neglected areas of health which can lead to lifelong complications and the PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk events this Sunday will benefit and educate women in the metro Detroit area.

I had the privilege to talk to Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge and Dr. Ron J Kattoo, from Henry Ford Health Systems about the importance of this national event.

Get More Information & Listen to Our Interview HERE: Why The PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk? — Confessions of a Gospel DJ

