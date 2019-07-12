CLOSE
Detroit
HomeDetroit

African Proverb, “After You’ve Prayed, Walk” Mobilizes Artist John Bidden

29 reads
Leave a comment

Last year, when I first heard the lyrics to John Bidden’s “Secret Place” I was overcome with worship. And that’s exactly what this amazing psalmist (from right here in the Motor City) is called to do… for more than 20-years he has stayed true to his purpose… Rhema Worship.

LISTEN TO OUR CONVERSATION HERE: African Proverb, “After You’ve Prayed, Walk” Mobilizes Artist John Bidden — Confessions of a Gospel DJ

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

 

John Bidden , Made In The D , secret place

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close