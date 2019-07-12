African Proverb, “After You’ve Prayed, Walk” Mobilizes Artist John Bidden

Last year, when I first heard the lyrics to John Bidden’s “Secret Place” I was overcome with worship. And that’s exactly what this amazing psalmist (from right here in the Motor City) is called to do… for more than 20-years he has stayed true to his purpose… Rhema Worship.

