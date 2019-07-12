Ericaism: What To Do With Broken Pieces [VIDEO]

| 07.12.19
We all feel broken from time to time,  but have to understand it can be fixed. Erica Campbell spoke about how all brokenness isn’t bad.

She mentioned that God breaks us sometimes so we can see greatness.

We can see all those broken pieces and realize there are so many good parts. She also spoke about how being broken is only a phase.

Erica wants us to allow God to use those broken pieces and make us whole.

