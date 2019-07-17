CLOSE
Barack Obama Congratulates Woman He Granted Clemency To After She Made The Dean’s List

Barack Obama is probably one of the most beloved presidents to ever hold office. A lot of this is partially because of his benevolence.  He is one of the more diplomatic leaders that we’ve had in recent years. He listens to people’s opinions and does what he can to satisfy all reasonable angles.

Barack Obama

Pete Souza

During his presidency, Barack Obama gave a lot of people breaks. Specifically when he granted clemency to prisoners who have completed reasonable portions of their sentences. One woman in particular his stood out with the strides that she’s made since being granted clemency from Barack Obama.

Learn this woman’s amazing story and Barack Obama’s response here!

Barack Obama , Love , Prison

