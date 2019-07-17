John Gray Announces Special Surprise For The Get Up! Mornings Show

Get Up Erica
07.17.19
Get Up! Mornings is celebrating their 3rd year anniversary with a special gospel concert in Brooklyn on July 18th at Wingate Park! The concert will feature performances by Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Le’Andria Johnson and many more.

Pastor John Gray called into the show to make a special announcement for fans that will be attending.

Gray announced that he’s flying in for the celebration and he’s so happy to support them.

While speaking he also talked about being senior pastor of Relentless Church and how happy him and his wife get to have this experience.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with John Gray up top!

John Gray Announces Special Surprise For The Get Up! Mornings Show was originally published on GetUpErica.com

