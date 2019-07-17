Faith Walking: The Trial And The Test Is Necessary [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.17.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell doesn’t always enjoy working out. When her trainer Dawn Strozier gives her something hard to do she sometimes let’s out a “sigh.”

Most people work out to build muscle and burn fight and we all know that requires work!

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It can overwhelm us and even make us sick, but we must realize in life this is what we must do to get to the next level.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The pain isn’t forever and yes the pressure can be overwhelming, but God will restore us.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Find Peace Trusting God [VIDEO]

Erica is encouraging all of us to not throw in the towel and not to walk away, we can get through this.

Make sure you watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!

We're The Campbells Screening

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: The Trial And The Test Is Necessary [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 3 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 4 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close