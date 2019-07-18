CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
Devon Franklin To Produce A Kirk Franklin Biopic

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin’s life story will come to theaters soon, according to a new report by Deadline. The award-winning singer and writer will be profiled in a new Sony film co-produced by Franklin under his Fo Yo Soul Productions imprint, as well as by preacher, author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin under his production house Franklin Entertainment.

Kirk Franklin is bringing his Long Live Love Tour to the Motor City Sunday, August 4th to the Fox Theatre. Click Here For Tickets!

