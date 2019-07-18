Healing Prayers for Tamela Mann after Successful Double Knee Surgery

Powerhouse Gospel Singer Tamela Mann has been documenting her recent health journey, including surgery on both knees Wednesday July 16th 2019.

Mann recently signed on to be an Ambassador for Weight Watchers saying that the decision was made for her family and was, “really ready for this lifestyle change.”

Follow her journey on Instagram: DavidandTamela

God’s Speed Tamela!

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!