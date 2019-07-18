Fans can’t wait to see Kierra Sheard play her mother, Karen Clark Sheard in the upcoming biopic of “The Clark Sisters.” Although some may think it’s easy because she was raise by her it was different because she had to transform herself.

In a recent interview, Keirra mentioned to prepare for the role she slept with her mother in her ear.

For Kierra it became an emotional experience as she learned more about her family.

One thing Kierra found out that she didn’t know before is that her grandmother was in a abusive relationship. She didn’t want to give everything away about the biopic, but fans will truly be shocked by some things.

Kierra also spoke about working with Donald Lawrence, music and so much more.

Listen to the full interview up top!

Kierra Sheard On How She Prepared To Play Her Mother For ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic was originally published on GetUpErica.com