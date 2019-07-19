Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Donnie McClurkin wasn’t on the lineup to perform at Get Up! Mornings’ third anniversary concert this year, but fans pressured him into singing anyway and we were so glad they did!

Neither Erica Campbell nor GRIFF were expecting the New York native to attend, but he surprised them on the Brooklyn stage where the celebration went down to say “congratulations” and hello to the crowd. As he walked off stage to go back to watching the show from the pit, fans cheered for him to come back and perform.

“Oh, Donnie,” Erica said. “Someone’s calling your name.” They were literally screaming: “Donnie. Donnie. Donnie.” Travis Greene had to push him back on stage.

Upon his return, he sang a bit of Mary Mary’s “Can’t Give Up Now” with Erica Campbell.

Press play up top and see more highlights from the show’s third year anniversary celebration below!

