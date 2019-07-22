CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
Arsenio Hall Is Officially On Board For 'Coming To America' Sequel

Premiere of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Arsenio Hall is on board to return as Semmi in the Coming to America  sequel. Hall has recently closed his deal to return to the role he played over 30 years ago, Deadline reports. Hall will be returning as the best friend of the Prince Akeem, played by real life best friend Eddie Murphy, and accompanying him as he returns to Queens, New York after he learns that he has a long lost son. Prince Akeem and Semmi meet him, as he may be the heir to the Kingdom of Zamunda.

While Craig Brewer will serve as the film’s director, Kenya Barris, known for his work on the ABC favorite black-ish and grown-ish, will be writing the screenplay and also working as an executive producer. Murphy will also be serving as a producer on the flick as well. The Coming to Americasequel is expected to debut in theaters in December 2020.

While Murphy and Hall are the only ones that have signed on for the follow-up, fans hope that more of the original cast will be returning as well, like James Earl Jones and Shari Headley. There will be some new blood in the film though, like comedian Jermaine Fowler who you may have seen in Sorry to Bother You. Ruth E. Carter, who won an Academy Award for her costume design in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, will also be designing the garbs for this cast.

“It’s big shoes to step in,” Carter told Deadline. ” That’s an iconic film. We’re going to continue Zamunda. We’re not trying to change the look, but we are going to modernize some things to show the new generation.”

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

