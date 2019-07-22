CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Mahershala Ali Will Star In Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Remake

3 reads
Leave a comment
Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 - Ermenegildo Zegna - Catwalk

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

Mahershala Ali will be stepping in as the next Blade. Marvel President Kevin Feige made the big announcement at the 2019 Comic Con International in San Diego with Ali right by his side, CNNreports. Wesley Snipes appeared in the first three installments, 1998’s Blade, 2002’s Blade II and 2004’s Blade: Trinity. 

The two-time Oscar winner will be starring as the half-human, half-vampire superhero that has all the strengths of a vampire but not the weaknesses. Blade protects humans from the undead to avenge his mother’s death, who was killed after she had given birth to him.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“He’s the perfect Blade because he’s one of the greatest actors working today and because he is a huge fan of the our universe. It’s a dream. It’s the kind of dream casting that you almost don’t dare to dream that you can actually do it,” Feige told Variety.

After winning an Oscar for his role in Green Book, Ali actually called Marvel and asked to be the next Blade.

“When Marhershala calls, you answer” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The original trinity grossed $204 million altogether so Ali has big shoes to fill. No release date was announced for the upcoming flick.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mahershala Ali Will Star In Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Remake was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close