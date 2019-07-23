GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]

07.23.19
GRIFF’s friend is having surgery and will be under anesthesia. He mentioned that while he’s under he thinks about his sports teams that aren’t that good, but truly hopes he remembers one thing.

If you don’t know the hospital gowns tie in the back and GRIFF wants to make sure his friend doesn’t forget to tie them.

It can truly be embarrassing that when your family and friends come to visit you have your back out.

GRIFF mentioned that he wishes him the best and looks forwards to teasing him about his teams later.

Make sure you watch GRIFF’s prayer up top!

GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

