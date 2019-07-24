Kirk Franklin Encounters A Street Corner Heckler

Kirk Franklin has been a big part of the music industry for over 20 years. He has definitely inspired hundreds of thousands of people and been a pinnacle of Gospel music. His message of positivity and love has in my opinion been filled with love and light. But Kirk was recently approached by a man who didn’t believe that Kirk was following the word of God correctly.

Read more on this story here!

More:

Erica Campbell Discusses Her husband’s Singing

New Music From Fred Hammond

Meagan Good Wants To Be In The Best Shape Of Her Life