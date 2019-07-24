Kirk Franklin Encounters A Street Corner Heckler

6 reads Leave a comment
Kirk Franklin has been a big part of the music industry for over 20 years. He has definitely inspired hundreds of thousands of people and been a pinnacle of Gospel music. His message of positivity and love has in my opinion been filled with love and light. But Kirk was recently approached by a man who didn’t believe that Kirk was following the word of God correctly.
Read more on this story here!
More:
Erica Campbell Discusses Her husband’s Singing
Meagan Good Wants To Be In The Best Shape Of Her Life
comments – add yours