GRIFF had a very interesting conversation with his Lyft driver this morning. They spoke about their relationship with their children, sports and God.
GRIFF mentioned that hearing everything that man was speaking about made him even more thankful.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
He read some scriptures and then began to reflect on his relationship with God and how special it is.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF shared how God speaks to him before he leaves the house, packs his bags last minute and so much more. He even thanked God for blessing him and his family.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]
Make sure you watch the full Mr. Griffin up top!
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]
1.Source:iOne Digital 1 of 23
2.Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 23
3.Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 23
4.Source:iOne Digital 4 of 23
5.Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 23
6.Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 23
7.Source:iOne Digital 7 of 23
8.Source:iOne Digital 8 of 23
9.Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 23
10.Source:iOne Digital 10 of 23
11.Source:iOne Digital 11 of 23
12.Source:iOne Digital 12 of 23
13.Source:iOne Digital 13 of 23
14.Source:iOne Digital 14 of 23
15.Source:iOne Digital 15 of 23
16.Source:iOne Digital 16 of 23
17.Source:iOne Digital 17 of 23
18.Source:iOne Digital 18 of 23
19.Source:iOne Digital 19 of 23
20.Source:iOne Digital 20 of 23
21.Source:iOne Digital 21 of 23
22.Source:iOne Digital 22 of 23
23.Source:Brianna Dowd 23 of 23
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Eddie Murphy In Talks To Secure $70M Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Deal
- Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle Houses
- Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket
Mr. Griffin: My Relationship With God [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com