So appernytly Forever 21 has an innovative new marketing strategy. They are packaged with diet bars! Some people are gonna love this, but I predict that just as many won’t ! Pretty risky if you ask me! But too each his own!

I personally wouldn’t mind a diet bar, because i’ve been trying to eat healthier! But it’s bound to offend. More on this story here!

More:

Kirk Franklin Keeps his Cool

Meagan Good Is Serious About Being In Shape

Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell