PJ Morton: “I Consider Detroit a Home Away From Home” [[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]]

That’s because this multi-talented musician and singer spent a lot of time in the area as a kid with his dad… Bishop Paul S. Morton. PJ was in town for a Wednesday night concert at the newly named “Aretha Amphitheater” along with Detroit’s own Dwele. We talked about his gospel roots, how Maroon 5 came along for him and how his Grammy nominated project, “Gumbo” turned into a Grammy a year later with “Gumbo Unplugged.”

This classic from the Bee Gees though:

Connect with PJ Morton HERE: pjmortonmusic.com

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!