Rep. Erica Thomas Addresses Being Harassed In Georgia Grocery Store

| 07.25.19
Vice Chair Representative Erica Thomas was recently harassed at a Publix grocery store when she says all she was trying to do was check out and leave the store. She was in the checkout line with her 9-year-old daughter when a man walked up to her and complained that she had too many items. She explained to the man that she’s 9-months-pregnant and cant stand for long but that didn’t matter to him. She told the Willie Moore Jr. Show crew that the man then called her a “lazy SOB” and went on to say “I know you people you’re ignorant” and told her to go back where she came from. He just wouldn’t leave her alone. Eventually a Publix employee got him to leave.

After the incident Thomas held a press conference where she addressed the issue, and the man showed up. She expected him to deny the whole event but instead he just denied telling her to go back to where she came from. He then said that he’s Cuban so he can’t be racist.

Thomas believes it was “dead wrong for him to harass a pregnant woman. A woman period,” and wants to see him arrested.

She has been speaking out in hopes to be a voice for people who are harassed every day and “hopefully people will think twice” before harassing people.

 

 

