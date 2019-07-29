Serena Williams Will Never Stop Fighting For Equality

Serena just recently lost a big Grand Slam Competition. Some people feel like Serena needs to get rid of some of her extracurricular activities and focus exclusively on tennis. She’s an activist and a mother for sure. Serena is super passionate in her fight for equality. A noble cause indeed, even if that allegedly (but probably doesn’t) take her focus away from the sport.

