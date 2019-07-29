Woman At Sonic Says ‘This Ones On God’ Before Stealing Food

Sonic employees in New Mexico were left stunned after a woman stole food from them. According to Yahoo, Delila Hernandez rode her bike to the fast-food restaurant and placed her order, but when they showed her what she owed, she told them God would pay the bill.

Hernandez said, “This one’s on God,” lunged at the employee and then was handed the food.

According to reports the employee was fearful that Hernandez might do something. Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department later found her eating the stolen food in a parking lot.

She told the officers that she knew she was wrong, but needed to eat because she was “starving.”

Hernandez will be charged with robbery and could possibly receive a petty misdemeanor charge of $250 maximum.

A representative for Sonic said, “On July 22, a woman took food from the drive-in without paying. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is not seeking reimbursement for the food and considers the matter closed, but is cooperating with local police as necessary.”

