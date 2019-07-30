CLOSE
Michelle Obama Is Now The Most Admired Woman In The World

Most people are probably aware of the impact that Michelle Obama has had in our society over the past 10 years or so. And to be honest, she’s probably been making an impact even before that. From being a political expert in her won right to being a First Lady, activist, encourager, philanthropist and more! Well she has recently been validated as “The Most Admired Woman In The World” ! Congratulations, Michelle Obama! Truly a Queen!

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sisters Love Community Service

Wendy Williams Is Ready To Open Up About Darker Times

Serena Williams Is Dedicated To Equality

