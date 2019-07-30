Why Katy Perry Might Have To Pay Money To Christian Rapper Flame [VIDEO]

CLOSE
In 2013 the song “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry spent nearly four weeks on the Billboard charts. Even though that song was a hit, a jury found that it was copied from a Christian rap song from 2009.

According to APNews, the verdict has finally come down five years after Marcus Gray and several other co-authors fought to get justice.

Gray, who released the song under his stage name “Flame,” claimed that Perry stole from his song “Joyful Noise.”

The next step in the process will be a penalty phase. During this time a jury will have to decide how much Perry as well as the other defendants will have to pay up.

Reports state that the case focused mainly on the notes and beats of the song.

During the trial Gray’s attorney argued that the song “Dark Horse” had the same beat and instrumental line as “Joyful Noise.”

Perry’s lawyer argued and said, “They’re trying to own basic building blocks of music, the alphabet of music that should be available to everyone.”

Check out both the songs believe and tell us your thoughts!

