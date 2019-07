A young lady by the name of Kathy Zhu was crowned Miss America and then all of a sudden stripped of her crown. Kathy is a U of M student and is very intelligent , but perhaps she could benefit from a little PR training. It seems that there has been a slight uproar about some of her tweets and comments. It’s a tough call for sure! Watch the video below to hear Kathy Zhu’s response to this chain of events!

